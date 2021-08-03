Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,543 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $510,417,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $204,741,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $168,660,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $162,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.69. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

