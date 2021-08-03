Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Update

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,759,700 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 1,501,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,597.0 days.

Technogym stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Technogym has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.91.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Technogym from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, selectorized equipment, plate loaded equipment, multigyms and cable stations, benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, set loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

