Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-3.600-$-3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Teladoc Health also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.780-$-0.680 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.31.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

NYSE TDOC opened at $150.06 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total transaction of $1,533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,970 shares in the company, valued at $71,451,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,788 shares of company stock worth $4,286,615 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.