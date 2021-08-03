Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,390 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,781,000. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the first quarter worth $1,656,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 81,458 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

NYSE TEO opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -126.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $932.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.53 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Telecom Argentina Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

