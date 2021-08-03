Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Short Interest Up 25.0% in July

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 737,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.15. Telos has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 715.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

In other news, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $6,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kenneth F. Jr. Fagan sold 18,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $575,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,632.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 615,058 shares of company stock valued at $19,039,120. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telos by 276.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 799,292 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Telos in the first quarter worth about $40,270,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Telos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 951,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after buying an additional 139,226 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Telos by 14.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 613,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,262,000 after buying an additional 75,809 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Telos by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 569,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,607,000 after buying an additional 49,816 shares during the period. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

