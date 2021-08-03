Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 186,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 136,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,112 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund stock remained flat at $$17.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 67 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,508. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $20.96.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

