Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Tennant updated its FY21 guidance to $4.10-4.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.100-$4.500 EPS.

Tennant stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.91. 93,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,604. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Tennant has a one year low of $57.99 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In related news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $431,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $321,129.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

