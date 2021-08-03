Teradata Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,924 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,084% compared to the average volume of 585 call options.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDC. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Teradata by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

