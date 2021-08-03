Teradata (TDC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Teradata to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teradata to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Teradata stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. Teradata has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 499.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

