Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $945.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to post $945.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $979.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $920.17 million. Teradyne reported sales of $819.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Teradyne by 130.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TER traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.76. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

