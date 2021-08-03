Terex (NYSE:TEX) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.56.

NYSE TEX opened at $47.67 on Monday. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Terex will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $2,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,464,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs sold 29,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,540,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,823,234. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,199,000 after purchasing an additional 381,802 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Terex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,818,000 after buying an additional 133,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,240,000 after buying an additional 112,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Terex by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 932,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,965,000 after buying an additional 84,825 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Terex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

