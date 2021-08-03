Terracoin (TRC) Price Hits $0.0215 on Top Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $492,030.29 and approximately $316.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,274.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.09 or 0.01395439 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.83 or 0.00367962 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00144098 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003305 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000189 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.