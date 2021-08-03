Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,478.85 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $427.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,511.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 2.22.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 284 shares of company stock worth $453,346 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

