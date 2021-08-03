The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on August 27th

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

The Bank of Princeton has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Bank of Princeton to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

BPRN stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.10. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $199.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.67.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Bank of Princeton stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of The Bank of Princeton worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

