The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.97. 32,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,870. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $202.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.67.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

