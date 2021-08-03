The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKGFY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup raised The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

The Berkeley Group stock opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.23.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

