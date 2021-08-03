The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.400-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$7.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.38 billion.The Clorox also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.40-5.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.67.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $19.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,631. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox has a one year low of $170.50 and a one year high of $239.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that The Clorox will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

