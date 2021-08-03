The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Neutral

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $266.79. 439,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.09. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $276.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 282.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 329,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 562,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,839,000 after purchasing an additional 84,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,498,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

