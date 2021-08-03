The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.73% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

JYNT opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.95. The Joint has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.71 and a beta of 1.25.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Equities research analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Joint news, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $525,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $270,371.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $391,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

