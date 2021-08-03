The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 156,447 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 348,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,823,000 after purchasing an additional 244,110 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1,079.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 33,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

KHC opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.05. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

