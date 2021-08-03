The Kraft Heinz (KHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.68, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

