The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Position Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 102.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in The Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.11 million, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.22.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $70,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donna Dellomo sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $262,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,002 shares in the company, valued at $5,843,080.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

