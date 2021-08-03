The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. upped their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.84. 183,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,504. The Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $793.35 million, a P/E ratio of -54.88, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Manitowoc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

