The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Announces Earnings Results

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

NYSE:MOS traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 384,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,992. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Mosaic has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

