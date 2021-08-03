The North West (TSE:NWC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.00

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$37.00 and last traded at C$36.57, with a volume of 42933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.64.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$38.00 target price on shares of The North West in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The North West from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$35.72.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$550.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.521562 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. The North West’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

About The North West (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

