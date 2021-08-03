The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. restated a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.94.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock opened at $141.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $347.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.45.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,143,581.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,069,361 shares of company stock worth $144,265,995. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,345 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,233,000 after buying an additional 2,694,674 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,505,000 after buying an additional 2,676,176 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,568,000 after buying an additional 2,565,834 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.