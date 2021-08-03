The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWGAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of The Swatch Group stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.36. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

