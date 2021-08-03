The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Announces Earnings Results

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE TKR opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Timken has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $92.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,304 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total value of $3,322,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,040,629.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,889 shares of company stock valued at $8,886,617 in the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

