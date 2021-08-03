The Transfer Token (TTT) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for $11.18 or 0.00029028 BTC on exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $1.51 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00028339 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000043 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,710,529 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

