The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,110,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 20,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.