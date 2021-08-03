The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Issues Earnings Results

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE WMB opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

