The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 149.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

