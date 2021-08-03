The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.
The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 149.09%.
About The Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
