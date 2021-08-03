TheStreet Downgrades KBR (NYSE:KBR) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. boosted their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.64.

Get KBR alerts:

NYSE KBR opened at $38.84 on Friday. KBR has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. On average, research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in KBR in the second quarter valued at $419,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 6.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in KBR by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.