TheStreet Downgrades Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) to C+

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $18.65 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Presima Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 145,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 236,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

