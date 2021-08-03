TheStreet Downgrades Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.41.

WFC stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

