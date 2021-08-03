Thore Cash Trading Up 11.5% This Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $52,235.89 and approximately $110,571.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.81 or 0.00365325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000683 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

