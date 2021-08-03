ThreeFold Price Hits $0.0453 on Major Exchanges (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0453 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $16,753.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00045168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00101475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00141035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,632.38 or 1.00336917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.78 or 0.00840927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold was first traded on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The famous Token is an NFT with a real use case. There will be just one digital picture of the famous person. Defi is the future of finance giving us the possibility to give digital value to people and participate in the success of famous people. Users can redeem these cards for picture rights representing the famous person. Famous actors, singers, Influencers… Sell these NFTs to their fanbase or keep them. The more attention the famous person gets the more valuable the users' NFT. “

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.