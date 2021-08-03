Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 48.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,710,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 555,098 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $192,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 3,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMB traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,234. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.22. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.70 and a twelve month high of $116.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

