Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,022,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,002 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned 1.18% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $820,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $281.71. 139,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,722. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $284.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

