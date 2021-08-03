Tiaa Fsb Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 399,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,344 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $65,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after buying an additional 716,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,681,000 after buying an additional 194,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,909,000 after purchasing an additional 119,687 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,155,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.88. The stock had a trading volume of 338,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,336. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.47. The stock has a market cap of $457.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

