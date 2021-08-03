Tiaa Fsb Has $39.28 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $39,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $160.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.21 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.99.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.