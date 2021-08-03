Tiaa Fsb Has $399.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,360,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,896 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $399,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 781,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after buying an additional 34,251 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $92,799,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 154,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after buying an additional 28,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 34,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979,088. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

