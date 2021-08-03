Tiaa Fsb Purchases 23,855 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.58% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $94,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,982,000 after acquiring an additional 64,755 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,737,000.

VBK stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,294. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.32 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

