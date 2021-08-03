Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Update

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS TKYMF opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25. Tokuyama has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

