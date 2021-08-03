TopBidder Price Tops $0.49 on Exchanges (BID)

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One TopBidder coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TopBidder has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. TopBidder has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $1,794.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00061799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.05 or 0.00806973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00093962 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042190 BTC.

About TopBidder

BID is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,692,913 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling TopBidder

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TopBidder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TopBidder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

