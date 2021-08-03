TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. TopBuild updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

BLD stock traded up $15.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,707. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $128.91 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.58.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.