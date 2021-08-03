Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Raised to C$118.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$114.00 to C$118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMTNF. TD Securities upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.00. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of $52.58 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

