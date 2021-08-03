Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Toshiba Corporation provides a full range of smart digital life products and consumer electronics, designed by the best and the brightest, and backed by millions invested in R & D. The Company’s segments include Energy and Infrastructure, which includes nuclear power generation systems, thermal power, hydroelectric power, and wind power. The Electronic Devices and Components, which includes small-signal devices, power devices, optoelectronic devices, storage devices and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The Community Solutions, which includes broadcasting system, road equipment systems, water supply and sewerage systems, environmental system, elevators and light emitting diode lights. The Healthcare Systems and Services, which includes diagnostic x-ray systems and computerized tomography systems. The Lifestyle Products and Services, which includes personal computers, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and home appliance repair services. “

Shares of TOSYY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,302. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.67. Toshiba has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

