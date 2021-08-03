Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.59

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$34.59 and last traded at C$34.17, with a volume of 1177801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.41.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TOU shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.31.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The company has a market cap of C$10.23 billion and a PE ratio of 7.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.84.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 3.4214796 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.76%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.86 per share, with a total value of C$82,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,816,058 shares in the company, valued at C$289,667,454.49. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total transaction of C$1,972,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,140,504.24.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.