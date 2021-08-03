Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $9,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 32,439 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $181.88 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $119.51 and a 12-month high of $185.38. The firm has a market cap of $254.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $72.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

